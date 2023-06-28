Law Commission receives over 8.5 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code consultation in 2 weeks

The Law Commission has received 8.5 lakh responses on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) since initiating a new consultation process two weeks ago. The UCC, a long-standing issue, has gained significant attention with stakeholders sharing their views on the matter.

Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Wednesday said that the Law Commission has received 8.5 lakh responses over the Uniform Civil Code since it initiated a new consultation process two weeks ago. He added that the UCC was not a new issue and was first referred in 2016.

"We have got a huge response over Uniform Civil Code after the communication of the notice by the Law Commission. Till yesterday, we have received 8.5 lakh responses," Awasthi said.

He added, "UCC is not a new issue, the reference was received in 2016, and one consultation paper was released in 2018. From 2018-November 2022, the Law Commission was not functional. In November 2022, appointments were made and this matter was taken up and we have been working on that."

The justice noted that efforts were being made by the Law Commission to have wide consultations on the matter with all stakeholders and organisations.

The start of the new consultation process was announced on June 14, 2023, after the Law Commission examined the subject and sought the opinions of stakeholders.

With a deadline of 30 days, the commission invited Indians to share their views, thoughts, comments, and submissions on the UCC. Since then, they have received 8.5 lakh responses, they claim.

Speaking to ANI on the Law Commission's recommendation, Awasthi also said that sedition law is the need of the hour in the Indian Penal Code considering the "current condition of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also batted for the UCC at a public address to BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh. How can the country run on two laws, the prime minister asked in his speech, leading to Opposition outrage.

Since the prime minister's comments, several organisations and political parties have reacted to the UCC. The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced that in principle, they stood with the UCC. However, it should be implemented after wide consultation with all religions, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said.

Reacting to his remarks, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted his condemnation, saying, "SAD is of the firm view that implementation of UCC is not in the interests of the minorities in the country."

The Uniform Civil Code, if implemented, would replace different personal laws based on scriptures and religious customs with a common set of governing rules.