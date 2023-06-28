CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsLaw Commission receives over 8.5 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code consultation in 2 weeks

Law Commission receives over 8.5 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code consultation in 2 weeks

Law Commission receives over 8.5 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code consultation in 2 weeks
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 5:23:24 PM IST (Updated)

The Law Commission has received 8.5 lakh responses on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) since initiating a new consultation process two weeks ago. The UCC, a long-standing issue, has gained significant attention with stakeholders sharing their views on the matter.

Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Wednesday said that the Law Commission has received 8.5 lakh responses over the Uniform Civil Code since it initiated a new consultation process two weeks ago. He added that the UCC was not a new issue and was first referred in 2016.

"We have got a huge response over Uniform Civil Code after the communication of the notice by the Law Commission. Till yesterday, we have received 8.5 lakh responses," Awasthi said.
He added, "UCC is not a new issue, the reference was received in 2016, and one consultation paper was released in 2018. From 2018-November 2022, the Law Commission was not functional. In November 2022, appointments were made and this matter was taken up and we have been working on that."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X