Law Commission receives over 8.5 lakh responses on Uniform Civil Code consultation in 2 weeks

Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Wednesday said that the Law Commission has received 8.5 lakh responses over the Uniform Civil Code since it initiated a new consultation process two weeks ago. He added that the UCC was not a new issue and was first referred in 2016.

"We have got a huge response over Uniform Civil Code after the communication of the notice by the Law Commission. Till yesterday, we have received 8.5 lakh responses," Awasthi said.

He added, "UCC is not a new issue, the reference was received in 2016, and one consultation paper was released in 2018. From 2018-November 2022, the Law Commission was not functional. In November 2022, appointments were made and this matter was taken up and we have been working on that."