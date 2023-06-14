The Uniform Civil Code is a common civil code or common law for every citizen in India, irrespective of religion and caste. The Law Commission of India has cited the need for a fresh look at the contentious subject since it has been three years since the public was last consulted on this.
The 22nd Law Commission of India has announced the start of new consultations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Wednesday, June 14. The decision comes after the 21st Law Commission of India initially examined the subject and sought the opinions of various stakeholders. The commission has cited the need for a fresh examination since it has been three years since the public was consulted on this.
In a public notice, the Law Commission has invited Indians to share their views, thoughts, comments, and submissions on the UCC. Recognised religious bodies have also been encouraged to provide their input on the matter.
The Law Commission has set a deadline of 30 days for the submission of comments. This timeline allows interested parties to express their opinions and contribute to the ongoing discussions on the Uniform Civil Code.