The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, is among the bills that will be introduced in the parliament on Friday, according to various media reports, as the BJP has issued a whip to its members in both houses of Parliament.

A number of private members' Legislative Bills are listed for an introduction on Friday, which includes the Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, reported IANS. Kirodi Lal Meena, a member of parliament in Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, is likely to move the UCC Bill.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to scrap the separate civil laws applicable for minorities in religious and cultural affairs.

The UCC Bill seeks to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the country.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs of Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House on Tuesday and support the stand of the government.

Tuesday is the last day of the Budget session before it heads for a break.

The UCC Bill will come on a day when the results for the Delhi Assembly elections are to be declared. Exit polls have unanimously projected a win for Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP is expected to come at a distant second.