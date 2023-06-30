‘Uniform Civil Code a concern for minorities, it could favour Hindu majority’

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, senior advocate Flavia Agnes said that while "One Nation, One Law" is a catchy slogan, minorities fear it could lead to the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra.

The government's proposal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has raised concerns among minorities, according to senior advocate Flavia Agnes. The government has requested responses to the UCC proposal without providing a draft, leaving many minorities worried about the potential implementation of a law that favours the Hindu majority.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Agnes said that while "One Nation, One Law" is a catchy slogan, minorities fear it could lead to the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra

She noted that despite the apprehension among minorities, the government holds a majority in both houses of Parliament. And even though there will be opposition to the UCC, she believes it shouldn't be difficult for the government to pass the law.

The judicial scrutiny of the UCC remains uncertain, as the Supreme Court (SC) has historically been in favour of a Uniform Civil Code, she said. Agnes pointed out that it is difficult to predict how the judiciary will approach the UCC proposal. However, she expressed confidence that both the SC and the Executive will ultimately endorse the UCC.

Agnes also raised questions about the 8.5 lakh respondents to the UCC proposal. It is important to understand the demographics and motivations of these respondents in order to gauge the broader sentiment regarding the UCC.