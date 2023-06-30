‘Uniform Civil Code a concern for minorities, it could favour Hindu majority’

CNBC TV18
By Parikshit Luthra  Jun 30, 2023

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, senior advocate Flavia Agnes said that while "One Nation, One Law" is a catchy slogan, minorities fear it could lead to the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra.

The government's proposal for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has raised concerns among minorities, according to senior advocate Flavia Agnes. The government has requested responses to the UCC proposal without providing a draft, leaving many minorities worried about the potential implementation of a law that favours the Hindu majority.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Agnes said that while "One Nation, One Law" is a catchy slogan, minorities fear it could lead to the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra.
She noted that despite the apprehension among minorities, the government holds a majority in both houses of Parliament. And even though there will be opposition to the UCC, she believes it shouldn't be difficult for the government to pass the law.
