UNHRC's Kashmir and NRC message: Deeply concerned, protect citizens
Updated : September 09, 2019 06:38 PM IST
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights asks India to ensure that NRC verification in Assam does not leave the people stateless
Deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris: Michelle Bachelet
Bachelet said it was important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making
