Politics

Unemployment rate in Bengal reduced by 40%: Mamata Banerjee

Updated : August 12, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Banerjee said she is hopeful that like in the past, the hardworking and talented youth of Bengal will lead the country to a bright future.

"When the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24percent, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40 percent," she said.