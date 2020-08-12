Politics
Unemployment rate in Bengal reduced by 40%: Mamata Banerjee
Updated : August 12, 2020 03:38 PM IST
Banerjee said she is hopeful that like in the past, the hardworking and talented youth of Bengal will lead the country to a bright future.
"When the unemployment rate in India is at an all-time high of 24percent, unemployment rate in #Bengal reduced by 40 percent," she said.
International Youth Day is observed around the world on this day to highlight issues impacting the youth around the globe.