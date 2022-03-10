Unchahar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Unchahar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Unchahar is an assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Unchahar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Unchahar was won by Manoj Kumar Pandey of the SP. He defeated BJP's Utkrist Maurya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Manoj Kumar Pandey.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manoj Kumar Pandey garnered 59,103 votes, securing 28.54 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,934 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.93 percent.