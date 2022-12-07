Una Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP grabs Una seat, Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada loses by 1,736 votes

Una Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Una constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Satpal Singh Satti won Una seat by 1,736 votes, defeating Satpal Singh Raizada of Congress, the latest data by Election Commission of India shows.

Una is an assembly constituency in the Una district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Una legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Satpal Singh Raizada of Congress, Satpal Singh Satti of BJP and Rajiv Gautam of AAP contested here. Rajiv Gautam stood as an independent candidate in the 2017 elections. Satpal Singh Raizada managed to flip the seat to INC in 2017, after defeating three-time sitting MLA Satpal Singh Satti.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Una was won by Satpal Singh Raizada of the INC. Satpal Singh Raizada defeated the BJP’s Satpal Singh Satti.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Satpal Singh Satti.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 8.8% 2017 INC 5.12% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satpal Singh Raizada garnered 31,360 votes, securing 49.61 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,196 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.12 percent.

The total number of voters in the Una constituency stands at 87136. The constituency has a literacy level of 86.53 percent.