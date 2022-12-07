English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Una Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP grabs Una seat, Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada loses by 1,736 votes

Una Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP grabs Una seat, Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada loses by 1,736 votes

Una Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP grabs Una seat, Congress's Satpal Singh Raizada loses by 1,736 votes
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 8, 2022 4:32:36 PM IST (Updated)

Una Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Una constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Satpal Singh Satti won Una seat by 1,736 votes, defeating Satpal Singh Raizada of Congress, the latest data by Election Commission of India shows.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


Una is an assembly constituency in the Una district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Una legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Satpal Singh Raizada of Congress, Satpal Singh Satti of BJP and Rajiv Gautam of AAP contested here. Rajiv Gautam stood as an independent candidate in the 2017 elections. Satpal Singh Raizada managed to flip the seat to INC in 2017, after defeating three-time sitting MLA Satpal Singh Satti.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Una was won by Satpal Singh Raizada of the INC. Satpal Singh Raizada defeated the BJP’s Satpal Singh Satti.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Satpal Singh Satti.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP8.8%
2017INC5.12%
2022TBATBA
Catch LIVE updates of Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 here.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Satpal Singh Raizada garnered 31,360 votes, securing 49.61 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,196 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.12 percent.
The total number of voters in the Una constituency stands at 87136. The constituency has a literacy level of 86.53 percent.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates here.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022

Previous Article

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Chandrashekhar of Congress is leading by 2,807 votes at 3PM

Next Article

Mandi Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Anil Sharma wins, defeats Champa Thakur of Congress