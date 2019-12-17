UN Security Council to meet on Jammu & Kashmir at China's request

The United Nations Security Council will meet at China's request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the disputed Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council ... on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir," China's UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan.

For decades, India has battled insurgency in the portion it controls. It blames Pakistan for fuelling the strife, but Pakistan denies this, saying it gives only moral support to non-violent separatists.