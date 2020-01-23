#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

Updated : January 23, 2020 04:07 PM IST

The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.
At the end of an hour-long sitting in the court's wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice, judges also ordered Myanmar to report to them in four months on what measures the country has taken to comply with the order and then to report every six months as the case moves slowly through the world court.
Many of the Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar have also crossed into India and live in makeshift dwellings.
UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide
