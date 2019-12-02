#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
UN chief warns of ‘point of no return’ on climate change

Updated : December 02, 2019 08:49 AM IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the world’s efforts to stop climate change have been “utterly inadequate" so far and there is a danger global warming could pass the “point of no return.”
He noted that the world has the scientific knowledge and the technical means to limit global warming, but “what is lacking is political will.”
Guterres cited mounting scientific evidence for the impact that man-made emissions of greenhouse gases are already having on the planet, including record temperatures and melting polar ice.
