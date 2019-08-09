UN chief invokes Shimla Agreement, calls for 'maximum restraint' on Kashmir
Updated : August 09, 2019 08:34 AM IST
The Secretary-General's remarks came after India on Monday revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
Dujarric specifically said that the Secretary-General "also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Shimla Agreement.
