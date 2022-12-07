Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Umbergaon constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Umbergaon is an assembly constituency in the Valsad district in the South region of Gujarat. The Umbergaon legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency.

Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai (BJP), Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Vadvi (INC), and Ashokbhai Mohanbhai Patel (AAP) are fighting for the seat. Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai has won Umbergaon for BJP since 2007.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 19.8% 2017 BJP 26.43% 2022 TBA TBA

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Umbergaon was won by Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai of the BJP. He defeated the Congress’ Patel Ashokbhai Mohnabhai.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was won by Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai. In the 2017 assembly polls, Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai garnered 96,004 votes, securing 60.78 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 41,690 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Umbergaon constituency stands at 2,86,022. The Umbergaon constituency has a literacy level of 78.55 percent. The constituency is also known as Umargam.