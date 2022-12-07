English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:38:49 PM IST (Published)

Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Umbergaon constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Umbergaon is an assembly constituency in the Valsad district in the South region of Gujarat. The Umbergaon legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai (BJP), Nareshbhai Vajirbhai Vadvi (INC), and Ashokbhai Mohanbhai Patel (AAP) are fighting for the seat. Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai has won Umbergaon for BJP since 2007.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP19.8%
2017BJP26.43%
2022TBATBA
Umbergaon Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Umbergaon was won by Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai of the BJP. He defeated the Congress’ Patel Ashokbhai Mohnabhai.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was won by Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai. In the 2017 assembly polls, Patkar Ramanlal Nanubhai garnered 96,004 votes, securing 60.78 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 41,690 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.43 percent.
The total number of voters in the Umbergaon constituency stands at 2,86,022. The Umbergaon constituency has a literacy level of 78.55 percent. The constituency is also known as Umargam.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressGujarat election 2022

Previous Article

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates