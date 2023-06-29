Ulta Rath Yatra tragedy: Tripura CM Manik Saha orders magisterial enquiry into electrocution deaths

Chief Minister Manik Saha went to Kumarghat in the night by train to oversee relief and rescue operations. "I have visited the spot and met the injured persons. The government will bear the expenses of their treatment," he said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Ulta Rath Yatra accident which resulted in seven people, including two children, losing their lives due to electrocution in the Unakoti district.

While thousands of people were pulling the chariot of sibling deities in Uttar Pabiacherra in Kumarghat when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable. Local police said parts of the Rath immediately caught fire and people fell on the road with their bodies on flame.

Police added Fire Services soon reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured persons were initially taken to the Kailashahar and Kumarghat hospitals in the district, and some were later referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala for further treatment.