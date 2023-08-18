ULFA pro-talk faction discusses Assamese indigenous people's rights in talks with Centre, state govt

Peace talks between the central government, the Assam government and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) pro-talk faction were held in New Delhi on Friday, August 18. The political rights of the Assamese indigenous people was the main agenda of the tripartite discussions, as reported by India Today NE.

The ULFA pro-talk delegation, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, had talks with key officials of the central government. General Secretary of the pro-talk faction of ULFA Anup Chetia, Sasadhar Choudhary and Raju Baruah accompanied Rajkhowa to the national capital.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to be a part of the deliberations, during the later stages.

Chetia said the main agenda of the meeting comprised political issues, especially the Assamese indigenous people’s political rights. Chetia added that all the topics, including the demands, were discussed in the tripartite peace talks. The discussions will continue, Chetia stated.

The discussions led to a pragmatic outcome, according to Chetia. The ULFA group presented 11 demands. The talks revolved around the discourse and advocacy for political safeguards for the ULFA members who have given up arms. Chetia emphasised that the main concern for the faction was to safeguard political rights.

The central government had sent a draft agreement in April this year — the first draft prepared after the group gave up violence in 2011 and agreed on discussions without any conditions. The group leaders have denied to reveal any information contained in the draft.

The ULFA was established in April 1979 as a branch of the anti-foreigner’s agitation against the illegal influx of immigrants coming to the state from Bangladesh. The objective of the group was to liberate Assam from these illegal immigrants and create a sovereign independent state.

In 2011, ULFA broke into two parts as the faction headed by Paresh Barua decided to continue its fight for a sovereign Assam and renamed the faction as ULFA Independent (ULFA(I)). Meanwhile, the faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa decided to hold peace talks with the government.