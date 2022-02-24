Ukraine conflict: Opposition attacks govt on evacuation strategy, says despite repeated warnings it failed to act

हर मुश्किल वक्त में मुँह फेर लेना..और चुप्पी साध लेना ही मोदी सरकार की आदत बन गयी है ।हमारे 20,000 भारतीय युवा #Ukraine में भय, आशंका और जीवन पर ख़तरे की स्थिति से जूझने को मजबूर हैं।समय रहते उन्हें सकुशल लाने का इंतजाम क्यों नहीं किया ? क्या यही 'आत्मनिर्भर' मिशन है ?— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 24, 2022
भारत सरकार का कहना है-#Ukraine में फ़ँसे हमारे 20,000 भारतीय जहाँ हैं वहीं रहें।क्योंकि सरकार अभी चुनाव लड़ने में व्यस्त है ?प्रधानमंत्री जी, आप सभी का ख़याल करने की बजाय चुनावी रैलियों में हवा भर रहे हैं।मग़र हम देशवासी आप सभी की सकुशलता के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं।1/2— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 24, 2022
When USA could evacuate its citizens on times , why did India fail to do so despite repeated warnings. Very poor strategy planning. With thousands trapped in conflict zone we have failed our ppl. Imagine their & families plight. #ukraine #russianinvasion https://t.co/GiRgQoHCy3— Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) February 24, 2022
Receiving a number of desperate Messages from families of students stranded in Ukraine & needing evacuation. प्रधानमंत्री जी, यह समय चुनावी रणनीति का नहीं बल्कि राजनायिक रणनीति का है। यूक्रेन में पढ़ने के लिए गए हमारे हज़ारों बच्चे वहाँ फंसे हुए हैं, प्राथमिकता समझिए ! @PMOIndia— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 24, 2022
India should unequivocally condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine in unambiguous terms . There comes a time when you need to tell ‘friends’ they can’t indulge in Regime change . India’s conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a spade a spade.@PMOIndia— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2022
Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with erstwhile Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet Invasion of Hungary -1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979. The principle being- In the 21 st century can you change status quo by force.@DrSJaishankar https://t.co/Vq8wLiI7RC— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 24, 2022
So Russia is conducting a“regime change” operation. How long can India,which had consistently opposed such interventions, stay silent? However much one appreciates Moscow’s legitimate security concerns,resort to war is impossible to accept or justify. We should demand they stop. https://t.co/8Chl6GvN74— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 24, 2022
If @imrankhanPTI has any self-respect, he will do what Vajpayee Sahib did when China attacked Vietnam during his 1979 visit: he should cancel his trip immediately & go home. Otherwise he is complicit in the invasion. https://t.co/YkyIcknoyI— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 24, 2022
India should learn the right lessons from the #RussiaUkraineConflict — diversify relationships & don’t depend on allies that are allies only on paper.I hope Taiwan is listening.— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) February 24, 2022