Ukhrul Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ukhrul Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ukhrul is an assembly constituency in the Ukhrul district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Ukhrul legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Ukhrul was won by Alfred Kanngam Arthur of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Somatai Shaiza.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by NPF's Samuel Risom.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Alfred Kanngam Arthur garnered 11510 votes, securing 35.88 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 296 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.92 percent.The total number of voters in the Ukhrul constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Ukhrul constituency has a literacy level of 81.35 percent.