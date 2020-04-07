Politics UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen Updated : April 07, 2020 06:24 AM IST Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over the prime minister’s duties while Johnson is hospitalized, the government said. Johnson’s medical team made the decision to move him to that unit as a precaution in case he needed ventilation. Johnson, 55, announced on March 27 that he had contracted the disease and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” including “temperature and a persistent cough.”