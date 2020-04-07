  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut on Monday for holiday
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen

Updated : April 07, 2020 06:24 AM IST

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will temporarily take over the prime minister’s duties while Johnson is hospitalized, the government said.
Johnson’s medical team made the decision to move him to that unit as a precaution in case he needed ventilation.
Johnson, 55, announced on March 27 that he had contracted the disease and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” including “temperature and a persistent cough.”
