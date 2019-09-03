UK PM Johnson loses majority in parliament after lawmaker defects to Liberal Democrats

British Prime MinisterÂ BorisÂ JohnsonÂ lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just asÂ JohnsonÂ began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituentsâ€™ and countryâ€™s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.