UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil 'final Brexit offer' to EU
Updated : October 02, 2019 03:34 PM IST
The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and say that, if Brussels does not engage with it, Britain will stop talking and leave on October 31 regardless.
In his closing speech to his Conservatives' annual conference, Johnson will stick to his hard line on Brexit, offering the party faithful details of what he will describe as his "fair and reasonable compromise".
With less than a month left until Britain is due to leave the EU, the future of Brexit, its most significant geopolitical move since World War Two, is uncertain. It could leave with a deal or without one — or not leave at all.
