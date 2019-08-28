Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
UK PM Boris Johnson plans to restrict parliament time before Brexit, say reports

Updated : August 28, 2019 02:49 PM IST

Move limits parliamentary time available to lawmakers who want to prevent PM Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without an exit deal
A Queen's Speech on October 14 will leave lawmakers with just over two weeks until Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31
