UK PM Boris Johnson plans to restrict parliament time before Brexit, say reports
Updated : August 28, 2019 02:49 PM IST
Move limits parliamentary time available to lawmakers who want to prevent PM Boris Johnson from leaving the EU without an exit deal
A Queen's Speech on October 14 will leave lawmakers with just over two weeks until Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31
