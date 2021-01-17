India UK invites PM Narendra Modi for G7 summit Updated : January 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST The UK has also invited heads of Australia and South Korea to attend as guest countries to deepen the expertise and experience around the table. Last year, US President Donald Trump had extended an invite to Prime Minister Modi for an expanded G7 meeting to discuss China. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply