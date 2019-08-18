UK faces food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit
Updated : August 18, 2019 02:25 PM IST
The Times said the forecasts compiled by the Cabinet Office set out the most likely aftershocks of a no-deal Brexit rather than the worst-case scenarios. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it did not comment on leaked documents.
The newspaper said up to 85 percent of lorries using the main channel crossings "may not be ready" for French customs, meaning disruption at ports would potentially last up to three months before the flow of traffic improves.
The United Kingdom is heading towards a constitutional crisis at home and a showdown with the EU as Johnson has repeatedly vowed to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without a deal unless it agrees to renegotiate the Brexit divorce.
