#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks see brighter world as trade, UK clouds lift
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Sterling sparkles after election poll, yuan up on trade deal reports
Home Politics
Politics

UK destined for Brexit as Boris Johnson expected to triumph in elections

Updated : December 13, 2019 07:31 AM IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was set for a resounding victory in Britain's election, allowing him to deliver Brexit on January 31 in what would be the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.
An exit poll showed the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats, more than enough for a comfortable majority in the 650-seat parliament.
If the exit poll is accurate and Johnson's bet on a snap election has paid off, he will swiftly ratify the Brexit deal he struck with the EU
UK destined for Brexit as Boris Johnson expected to triumph in elections
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV