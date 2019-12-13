UK elections: Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys’ Narayana Murthy, could get plum post in Boris Johnson’s cabinet

Tory MP Rishi Sunak, who is widely seen as a rising star of the Conservative party, which secured a resounding election victory on Friday in the UK elections, could be up for a plum post in prime minister-elect Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

Sunak had the support of Johnson during the party leadership race and was selected to represent him in a TV election debate earlier this month in the run-up to the elections.

Sunak, 39, the son of a doctor and pharmacist, is the husband of Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire NR Narayana Murthy who founded Infosys. The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters.

He was born and grew up in Southampton, Hampshire. He went on to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Oxford University. He then completed an MBA from Stanford University.

It was at Stanford that he met his wife, Akshata Murthy.

Sunak dabbled in banking before launching his political career. He worked as an analyst for investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and then became a hedge-fun manager and later partner.

Sunak is also a director of Narayana Murthy’s investment company Catamaran Ventures.

Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (in North Yorkshre) in 2014 after former party leader William Hague announced he was stepping down as MP.

Sunak has made no bones of his support for Brexit — a Johnson victory means Britain will be out of the European Union by January 31 — and backed Leave in 2016 referendum campaign.

He voted for former prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, but backed Johnson to be the new leader after she announced she was stepping down. Johnson as prime minister appointed Sunak as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.