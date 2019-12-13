Politics
UK elections: Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys’ Narayana Murthy, could get plum post in Boris Johnson’s cabinet
Updated : December 13, 2019 04:10 PM IST
Tory MP Rishi Sunak is widely seen as a rising star of the Conservative party and had the support of prime minister-elect Boris Johnson during the party leadership race.
Rishi Sunak is the husband of Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire NR Narayana Murthy who founded Infosys.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more