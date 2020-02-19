Politics UIDAI issues notices to 127 people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar on 'false pretence' Updated : February 19, 2020 12:10 AM IST The notices were issued after reports from the police, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. The Supreme Court, in its landmark decision, has directed the UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants, it said. UIDAI said these notices have "nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident".