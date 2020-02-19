#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
British metals tycoon buys bankrupt steel plant in India
Shares fall in Asia as virus outbreak hits profits, events
Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern
Rupee opens lower at 71.40 per dollar
Home Politics
Politics

UIDAI issues notices to 127 people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar on 'false pretence'

Updated : February 19, 2020 12:10 AM IST

The notices were issued after reports from the police, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said.
The Supreme Court, in its landmark decision, has directed the UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants, it said.
UIDAI said these notices have "nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident".
UIDAI issues notices to 127 people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar on 'false pretence'

You May Also Like

HSBC pre-tax profit from India grew 22% to $1 billion in 2019

HSBC pre-tax profit from India grew 22% to $1 billion in 2019

Barbeque Nation files IPO papers in a bid to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore

Barbeque Nation files IPO papers in a bid to raise Rs 1,000-1,200 crore

China reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by 98

China reports 1,886 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by 98

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement