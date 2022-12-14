Homepolitics news

Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu minister today

Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu minister today

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 10:08:54 AM IST (Published)

Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to get portfolios including Youth Welfare and Special Programme Implementation, reports said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi will take oath as the state minister on Wednesday. In another 'son-rise' in the DMK, the party has also made the succession plan clear.

Recommended Articles

View All

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


He is likely to get portfolios including Youth Welfare and Special Programme Implementation, reports said.
He is the first-time MLA from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency and also the DMK's youth wing secretary.
He is hailed by party workers as a successful organiser and go-getter, who made the youth wing scale new heights under his leadership.
He was a star campaigner for the DMK in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the BJP for the 'delay' in construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DMKMK StalinTamil NaduUdhayanidhi

Next Article

Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan