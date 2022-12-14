Udhayanidhi Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu minister today

Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to get portfolios including Youth Welfare and Special Programme Implementation, reports said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi will take oath as the state minister on Wednesday. In another 'son-rise' in the DMK, the party has also made the succession plan clear.

He is the first-time MLA from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency and also the DMK's youth wing secretary.

He is hailed by party workers as a successful organiser and go-getter, who made the youth wing scale new heights under his leadership.

He was a star campaigner for the DMK in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the BJP for the 'delay' in construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention.