Udhayanidhi Stalin sparks controversy with Sanatana Dharma remarks, BJP criticises 'genocidal call'

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Minister and the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, sparked controversy on Saturday when he stated that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be "eliminated." Udhayanidhi drew parallels between Sanatana Dharma and diseases like dengue and malaria, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

He was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated rather than opposed." The comment resulted in a significant backlash, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Udhayanidhi Stalin of making a "genocidal call."

The controversy escalated when Congress' Karti Chidambaram appeared to offer support for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son. Despite the BJP's relentless criticism of Udhayanidhi for his "outburst of frustration," the leader remained resolute, declaring his readiness to face any legal challenge while refusing to be intimidated by typical saffron threats.

Udhayanidhi's comments triggered a significant backlash on social media, with many calling for legal action against the Tamil Nadu minister. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to state, "Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats."

Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 2, 2023

BJP's Amit Malviya, on X, criticised the Congress for its alliance with the DMK and its silence regarding the "genocidal call," suggesting that the INDIA Alliance, if given the opportunity, would seek to undermine the millennia-old civilization that is Bharat. Udhayanidhi on the other hand, stated on Twitter that he never called for a genocide and that Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people.