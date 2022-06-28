Uddhav Thackeray to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Not too late, let's sit together and sort this out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray on Tuesday reached out to the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and appealing them to sort out the issue. Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 50 MLAs.

"I am sure there is a way out, we will sort it out. Many of you are in touch with me and I have also spoken with family members of many of the members. I have utmost respect for all of you as a party president and with that respect, I still ask you to return. It's not too late. Let's sit together and sort this out. The respect you got here in the Shiv Sena, you won't get anywhere else," Thackeray said.

Earlier in the day, Shinde said that he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Shiv Sena's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He and his group of MLAs are lodged in a hotel in Guwahati since last week.

All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva, Shinde said. Senior Sena leaders have been claiming that around 20 MLAs of the party, now with Shinde in Guwahati, are in touch with them and want to return to Maharashtra.

Suhas Kande, Shiv Sena MLA who is in Guwahati, said, "We have come to Guwahati, along with Eknath Shinde, out of our own volition. He is carrying forward the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray honestly. We request the public and Shiv Sainiks to not fall for such rumours and misinformation being spread."