Politics
Uddhav Thackeray to expand cabinet today; Ajit Pawar could return as deputy CM
Updated : December 30, 2019 09:06 AM IST
On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers — including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks — are likely to be inducted.
According to the initial seat-sharing formula, the Shiv Sena would get 15 ministers apart from the Chief Minister, NCP 14 and Congress 12.
NCP's Ajit Pawar, could bounce back as Deputy Chief Minister.
