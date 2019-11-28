Uddhav Thackeray sworn as 18th chief minister of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra.

Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.

The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party.

Thackeray took over as chief minister more than a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.