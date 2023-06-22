Uddhav Thackeray's security 'scaled down' claims Shiv Sena, as posters of him with Aurangzeb crop up across Mahim

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, all these actions are "influenced by politics."

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police removed "extra" vehicles from the security convoy of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, as well as those of his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya. The party claims that the Maharashtra government has not only scaled down Thackery's convoy but also reduced the deployment of security personnel outside his Bandra residence, Matoshree.

However, the police stated that there has been "no withdrawal or downgrading in the scale of security of any categorised protected person residing within the jurisdictional limit of Mumbai Police." Only the additional vehicles which the police had provided earlier were removed, an official said, without specifying a reason. Uddhav Thackeray enjoys Z+ security, while Aaditya has Y+ security cover.

On the same day, hoardings featuring photoshopped images of Thackeracy with Aurangzeb cropped up in Mahim, an area in Mumbai. They were later removed, but there is no information about the individuals who put them up.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at over 15 locations in Mumbai, including one at the Chembur residence of Suraj Chavan, allegedly a close aid of Aaditya Thackeray. The raids were reportedly related to the alleged BMC COVID scam.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday continued the onslaught on Thackeray and demolished an "illegally constructed shakha (unit)" like to his Shiv Sena faction in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that all these actions are "influenced by politics." He further stated that the BJP-led central government will "get the outcome of their doings," no matter what tools they employ.

"What can they do maximum, they might shoot us or put us in jail," Raut remarked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar clarified that Thackeray's security and that of his family have not been decreased. He emphasised that the state home department had provided clarification on this matter and criticized Raut and Aaditya for spreading false information.

Kesarkar also commented on the mysterious posters, suggesting that "Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen."

He warned that those compromising with Hindutva would not be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The minister further alleged that the former Maharashtra CM Thackeray had sought to form an alliance with the BJP again but with the condition that he would be appointed as chief minister for the next five years.

With agency inputs.