Uddhav Thackeray's security 'scaled down' claims Shiv Sena, as posters of him with Aurangzeb crop up across Mahim

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, all these actions are "influenced by politics."

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police removed "extra" vehicles from the security convoy of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, as well as those of his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya. The party claims that the Maharashtra government has not only scaled down Thackery's convoy but also reduced the deployment of security personnel outside his Bandra residence, Matoshree.

However, the police stated that there has been "no withdrawal or downgrading in the scale of security of any categorised protected person residing within the jurisdictional limit of Mumbai Police." Only the additional vehicles which the police had provided earlier were removed, an official said, without specifying a reason. Uddhav Thackeray enjoys Z+ security, while Aaditya has Y+ security cover.

On the same day, hoardings featuring photoshopped images of Thackeracy with Aurangzeb cropped up in Mahim, an area in Mumbai. They were later removed, but there is no information about the individuals who put them up.