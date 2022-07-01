Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homepolitics News

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
Mini

Eknath Shinde has also "voluntarily" given up the membership of the party, therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," said the letter.

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader
Uddhav Thackeray on Friday sacked Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party.
In a letter to Shinde, who was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister a day earlier, Thackeray accused him of "indulging in anti-party activities".
Shinde has also "voluntarily" given up the membership of the party, therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," said the letter.
The letter is dated June 30, the day Shinde took oath as chief minister with the support of the BJP after he and the majority of Sena MLAs rebelled against Thackeray. Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister on June 29.
In an emotional address on Wednesday night, Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister and declared that he would meet party workers at the Sena Bhawan, the headquarters of the outfit in central Mumbai, indicating the tough road ahead to regain the lost ground to the rebellion.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Maharashtra politics highlights: Had Amit Shah allowed a Sena CM for 2.5 years, there wouldn't have been an MVA govt — Uddhav

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More