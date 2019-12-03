#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra infrastructure projects, says stay only on Aarey car shed

Updated : December 03, 2019 11:34 PM IST

The car shed project was in the midst of protests from environmentalists and local citizens as it involved the felling of over 2,000 trees in Aarey Colony, a sprawling green belt.
Thackeray said his government would not create hurdles in any infrastructure project, but maintained there was a need to prioritise them based on available funds and resultant benefits to people.
Thackeray was given a presentation on several of these projects, including the Mumbai metro, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai international airport and the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor.
