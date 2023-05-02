Uddhav Thackeray resigned without fight: Sharad Pawar in autobiography

Sharad Pawar, who stepped down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) on Tuesday, has expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's lack of deftness in handling the rebellion in his party, which led to the fall of the coalition government in 2022.

Sharad Pawar, who stepped down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) on Tuesday, has expressed his displeasure with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's lack of deftness in handling the rebellion in his party, which led to the fall of the coalition government in 2022.

In the revised version of his autobiography, released on Tuesday, Pawar wrote that it was expected of BJP to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena and that a chief minister needs "political acumen" and must remain well-informed about political goings-on. "We all felt that these things were lacking," he wrote, and attributed it to Thackeray's inexperience.

Pawar noted that the coalition of the three parties was not just a "power game" but strong riposte to the Bharatiya Janata Party's tendency to finish off the importance of other political parties by hook or by crook.