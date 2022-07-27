Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray turns 62: Challenges ahead as he races to save Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray turns 62 today. The son of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray now faces the tough task of saving his party.

Having lost control of 40 MLAs of his party to rebel leader Eknath Shinde, Thackeray had to resign from his post of Chief Minister on June 29. He is now facing the biggest challenge of saving his party’s symbol as the rebel camp led by present Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde claims it is the “real Shiv Sena.”

From saving the Shiv Sena symbol to keeping the party together, here are the major challenges that Uddhav Thackeray confronts as he celebrates his 62nd birthday on July 27.

Control Over Shiv Sena Symbol

The Election Commission has asked both the Shiv Sena factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shine, to provide documentary evidence and written statements by August 8 to justify their claim over the party symbol of bow and arrow.

The EC will hear the matter after getting the responses from both groups. With the Shinde camp claiming to have the support of 40 of the total 55 MLAs and 12 out of 18 Lok Sabha MPs it could be a tough task for Thackeray to claim the party symbol.

Thackeray camp has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stop the EC from making a decision while the other appeals regarding the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, who joined the Shinde camp, are still pending before the apex court.

Disqualification of MLAs Case in SC

Six petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court by both the groups of Shiv Sena on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing to August 1.

In its July 11 order, the apex court directed the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly not to take any decision on the disqualification of MLAs. The Shinde camp had asked Speaker Rahul Narwekar to disqualify the MLAs of the Thackeray faction for defying the party whip during the trust vote and election of the Speaker.

However, apart from the legal battle over the party’s name and symbol, the potential disqualification of 16 MLAs from the rebel camp may shift the political dynamic in the state. At the same time, Thackeray has been calling for fresh elections for the Maharashtra assembly due to the political turmoil in the state.

BMC Elections

With the upcoming election for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his mettle by keeping control of BMC. As Eknath Shinde has become Chief Minister with support from BJP it could be a daunting task for Uddhav Thackeray to fight against BJP to retain control over the cash-rich civic body.

In the 2017 elections, Sena bagged 84 seats while BJP won 82 seats. It’s also a big challenge for Thackeray to keep the party together ahead of the BMC elections as the Shinde camp, which now enjoys the majority support of MLAs, claims to be the real Shiv Sena.

