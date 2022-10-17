    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Uddhav Thackeray faction candidate Rutuja Latke to win Andheri East bypoll unopposed

    The BJP has decided not to contest the byelection and its candidate Murji Patel will withdraw his nomination.

    Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate for Mumbai's Andheri East assembly bypoll Rutuja Latke to win unopposed after the Bharatiya Janata Party decided not to contest the election. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in Nagpur that the party will not contest Mumbai's Andheri East assembly by-election and their candidate Murji Patel will withdraw the nomination.
    "We were sure of our victory but BJP has been doing this in the state for a long time. This is an example for people that although we were winning, we've taken back our nomination. This is a good decision by Devendra Fadnavis," said Bawankule.
    The byelection is scheduled for November 3.
    The BJP had previously also not contested some of the bypolls.
    Monday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Latke's wife Rutuja Latke in the byelection.
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke in the bypoll, while MNS president Raj Thackeray had appealed to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to field BJP's nominee to show reverence to late Ramesh Latke.
    Andheri East BJP Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray

