Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet; Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM
Updated : December 30, 2019 01:41 PM IST
Former chief minister Ashok Chavan also took oath as cabinet minister in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister as CM Uddhav Thackeray finally expanded his cabinet.
NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more