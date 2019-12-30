#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet; Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM

Updated : December 30, 2019 01:41 PM IST

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan also took oath as cabinet minister in the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government. 
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister as CM Uddhav Thackeray finally expanded his cabinet. 
NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde and Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in as Cabinet ministers.
