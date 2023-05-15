Uddhav Sena MLAs seek Speaker’s decision on disqualification of Shinde’s Shiv Sena MLAs

The Maharashtra Speaker had earlier expressed confidence in the stability of the current BJP-Shiv Sena government, stating that it enjoyed a comfortable majority and there was no question of the government being in any trouble.

Around 5-6 Uddhav Sena MLAs visited the office of the Maharashtra Speaker today, May 15, seeking a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The MLAs submitted a letter to the Speaker, urging him to expedite the process and make a decision within a reasonable time frame, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had last week ruled that the Speaker can decide on the disqualification of the 16 Shinde camp MLAs. Accordingly, the UBT Sena’s delegation submitted a letter to the Speaker. “But since the Speaker is yet to return from his foreign tour, we submitted the letter to his deputy,” Prabhu said, according to an India Today report.

The Maharashtra Speaker, who had left for the United Kingdom before the verdict was announced, is expected to return this evening. Prior to his departure, he expressed confidence in the stability of the current BJP-Shiv Sena government, stating that it enjoyed a comfortable majority and there was no question of the government being in any trouble.

Following the Supreme Court's verdict, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Uddhav Sena, had said that his party would closely monitor the Speaker's decision and would approach the Supreme Court again if necessary.

However, NCP’s Ajit Pawar expressed assurance that even if the 16 MLAs were disqualified, it would not lead to the downfall of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He emphasised that there was no threat to the government's stability.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has 40 MLAs. The majority mark required to form a government in the assembly is 145.

The current situation has generated significant political interest and speculation, as the decision on the disqualification of the 16 MLAs could have implications for the government's strength and stability.