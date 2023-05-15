Uddhav Sena MLAs seek Speaker’s decision on disqualification of Shinde’s Shiv Sena MLAs

The Maharashtra Speaker had earlier expressed confidence in the stability of the current BJP-Shiv Sena government, stating that it enjoyed a comfortable majority and there was no question of the government being in any trouble.

Around 5-6 Uddhav Sena MLAs visited the office of the Maharashtra Speaker today, May 15, seeking a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The MLAs submitted a letter to the Speaker, urging him to expedite the process and make a decision within a reasonable time frame, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had last week ruled that the Speaker can decide on the disqualification of the 16 Shinde camp MLAs. Accordingly, the UBT Sena’s delegation submitted a letter to the Speaker. “But since the Speaker is yet to return from his foreign tour, we submitted the letter to his deputy,” Prabhu said, according to an India Today report.

The Maharashtra Speaker, who had left for the United Kingdom before the verdict was announced, is expected to return this evening. Prior to his departure, he expressed confidence in the stability of the current BJP-Shiv Sena government, stating that it enjoyed a comfortable majority and there was no question of the government being in any trouble.