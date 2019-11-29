#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Agriculture

Uddhav chairs first cabinet meet; assures concrete farm aid

Updated : November 29, 2019 09:57 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.
The CM said he is not looking at piecemeal approach to resolve issues related to cultivators, who suffered crop losses in unseasonal rains in October.
"I don't want to provide any negligible assistance but whatever we will do, it will be a grand and satisfactory provision for farmers," Thackeray said.
Uddhav chairs first cabinet meet; assures concrete farm aid
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Paytm in talks to raise another $1 billion funding, sources say

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

Citi's midcaps outperformed the index in last 1 year. Here's what it recommends in the space now

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

RBL Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through a mix of preferential issue and QIP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV