Uddhav chairs first cabinet meet; assures concrete farm aid
Updated : November 29, 2019 09:57 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.
The CM said he is not looking at piecemeal approach to resolve issues related to cultivators, who suffered crop losses in unseasonal rains in October.
"I don't want to provide any negligible assistance but whatever we will do, it will be a grand and satisfactory provision for farmers," Thackeray said.
