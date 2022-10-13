    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Uddhav camp writes to EC alleging bias towards Shinde faction in allotting party symbol and name

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The EC on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. The EC allotted a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena and also allotted 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name.

    The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) alleging that there was bias in favour of the rival camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in allotting party symbol and name.
    "Several communications and actions of ECI have given rise to a serious apprehension of bias in the mind of the respondent (Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray)," The Thackeray camp said in a letter to the EC.
    The EC on Tuesday allotted 'two swords and a shield' as the poll symbol to the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The Shinde faction, now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the symbol for the Andheri East assembly bypoll, if it contests the scheduled election for November 3.
    The EC on Monday allotted a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. The EC also allotted 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray faction.
    The EC had said the interim order would continue "till the final determination of the dispute". Since the last date for filing nominations for the November 3 by-election in the Andheri East Assembly seat is October 14, if the two factions decide to contest, they will have to use the new symbols.
    The Commission had barred both the factions from using the name 'Shiv Sena' and the election symbol 'bow and arrow' to place the rival groups on an even keel and protect their rights and interests ahead of the Andheri East assembly bypolls. Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray's leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha.
    Following Thackeray's resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
    With inputs from PTI
