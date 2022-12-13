English
Terms and Conditions

Another son-rise in DMK as Udayanidhi Stalin is set to join his father's Cabinet

By Jude Sannith  Dec 13, 2022 4:23:02 PM IST (Published)

Udhayanidhi Stalin was a star campaigner for the party in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'delay' in the construction of AIIMS in Madurai drew attention.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidh will take the oath of office on December 14, Wednesday, at the state Raj Bhavan. The state government has sent a letter to Governor RN Ravi over Udhayanidhi's appointment. Udhayanidhi is likely to hold Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolio, sources told CNBCTV18. He will occupy the vacant 35th cabinet position in the state government.

In an official release, the Raj Bhavan said, "The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (RN Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 14 at 9:30 am at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Chennai."
He was a star campaigner for the party in the polls and his campaign style, like posing with a brick to target the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'delay' in the construction of AIIMS in Madurai, drew attention.
More about Udhayanidhi Stalin
He is a first-time MLA from the Chepauk constituency in Chennai. He is a well-known Kollywood actor and has acted in 14 films and is filming for two more. Some of his top movies are Nenjuku Needhi, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Psycho, Manithan.
He owns a film production company, Red Giant Movies, and has produced 15 films.
He graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce.
