'I'm sorry', it's not apology but for your question Udhayanidhi Stalin to media on 'Sanatana Dharma'

Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin is adamant on his controversial remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'. He refused to apologise for his statement calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.

"I'm sorry. And this not an apology to them, this is for your (reporter) question," Stalin said in response to a media query on demands of apology over his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, had likened Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and had said such things should not be opposed but destroyed. He referred to Sanatana Dharma as 'Sanatanam' in his address in Tamil at a meet of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday. "What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else," he said.

When being asked if he can give any example of practices of caste discrimination that need to be eradicated, Stalin says, "President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, that is the best current example."

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An FIR has been registered against Stalin and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh over their remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma' after a complaint from advocates.