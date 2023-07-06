PM Modi forms GoM to look into Uniform Civil Code, says report

Several reports claimed on Thursday that the GoM (group of ministers) will be headed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and have three other ministers - Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal and G Kishan Reddy.

The central government has formed an "informal" group of ministers (GoM) to deal with laws related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Several reports claimed on Thursday that the GoM will be headed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Union Ministers Smriti Irani, G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal are likely to be a part of the group, a media report said.

The Centre is likely to table the UCC in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament which begins on July 20.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other matters.

The 22nd Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the UCC, saying that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens. PM Modi had also said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, in its letter to the Law Commission, the Jamiat claimed that insisting on the UCC is in conflict with the basic rights given in the Constitution and the question is not about the personal law of Muslims, but about keeping the country's secular Constitution intact.

"Our Personal Law is based on Quran and Sunnah which cannot be amended until the day of resurrection, by saying this we are not talking about anything unconstitutional, but Article 25 of the secular Constitution has given us this freedom. Uniform Civil Code is unacceptable to Muslims, and it is harmful for the unity and integrity of the country," the Jamiat was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Jamiat asserted that it opposes UCC as it is "totally against the religious freedom and fundamental rights" given to the citizens in Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

The Jamiat's statement comes a day after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said it has sent its objections on UCC to the Law Commission and demanded that tribals and religious minorities be kept out of the purview of such a statute.

